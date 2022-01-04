Sohum Shah preps for upcoming film, posts pic from prosthetic session

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture with a blue face mask on and hilariously commented on him going through Monday blues. The actor wrote in the caption, "I'm literally having Monday blues. Guess."

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is known for films like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad', has kickstarted 2022 on a working note. The actor recently shared a picture from his prosthetics session.

He added in the caption, "P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon"

Actor Gulshan Devaiah pulled his leg as he commented under the picture, "What's the name of this facial?"

Sohum, who won the National Award for his work in 'Ship of Theseus', shot to fame after the release of the 2018 mythological horror film 'Tumbbad', which was directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film, which blended the elements of horror and fantasy, was loved by the audience and critics alike.

