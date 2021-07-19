Sohum Shah: 'Ship Of Theseus' gave confidence I could be an outsider and still leave impact

The film, which hit screens on July 19 in 2013, featured and was co-produced by Sohum Shah. The film explored questions of identity, justice, beauty, meaning and death through stories of an experimental photographer played by Aida El-Kashef, an ailing monk played by Neeraj Kabi and an enterprising stockbroker played by Sohum.

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Sohum Shah's film "Ship Of Theseus" released eight years ago on this day. The producer-actor says the acclaimed film gave him confidence that he could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact.

"Ship Of Theseus is a very important film in my resume, both as a producer and an actor. The unprecedented success and acclaim it received, laid the foundation for Tumbbad. It gave me the confidence that I could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact," Sohum said.

He added that it was his first attempt at "carving a very specific identity" for himself and "for that it will always be special. Besides, I found life long friends while making it, which counts above all else".

Sohum was last seen in the web series "Maharani".

--IANS

dc/vnc