Solid opening for Dhanush's 'Karnan', back-to-back blockbusters for the actor!

Dhanush's Karnan has grossed more than 23 crores in the first three days in Tamil Nadu. People in the trade are super delighted with this massive opening for the film and they predict that the film will not slow down for the next two weeks. Karnan has also become the best opening weekend number for any Dhanush film.

Sources say that the film is all set to become yet another blockbuster for Dhanush after his last release Asuran.

Produced by veteran producer Thanu's V Creations, Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame has directed the film, which is getting unanimous appreciation from the critics and the public.

Dhanush has personally called Mari Selvaraj from the US and congratulated him on the grand success of Karnan. The actor is currently busy shooting for Russo Brother's Netflix Film The Grey Man.