Soma Rathod: No matter how my mood is, I need to make viewers laugh

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Television actress Soma Rathod, who is part of the sitcom Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Haii, says she has always been a big fan of comedy. The actor, who has been a part of comedy projects including Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, feels that people have always found her funny.

"I have never found comedy challenging. I have noticed that wherever I go, I have been able to make people laugh. I have always been fond of making people smile. This is why comedy has always come very naturally to me," she says.

One might feel it's tough to make people laugh when one is low, but not Soma. The actor says that no matter how she is feeling personally, she has never made that as an excuse to not shoot her shows.

"I have always believed that the show must go on. No matter how my mood is, I know that I need to make my audience laugh. I have shot in 102-103 degree fever and my sugar was like 500. I have still shot my show even at a time when I thought that I cannot even stand. There was this one time when I broke my foot but I continued to shoot and after a few days I went to the doctor and he was amazed," she says.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Haii airs on SAB TV and also stars Hiba Nawab and Shubhashish Jha.

--IANS

