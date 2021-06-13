Sona Mohapatra flaunts asymmetrical haircut

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her new asymmetrical haircut.

Sona also recalled how she had boy cut hair for a long time in her childhood as she was labelled Tom boy.

Sharing photographs of her new hairstyle on Instagram, Sona wrote: "Buzzed Asymmetry. #HairMajesty #supershort #oneside #love. Few people know, I had a aboy cut' for a large part of my childhood to fit into the aTom-boy' label given to #me ! I've enjoyed my girl/woman state immensely though & my long hair days too.. #Happy #Sunday #hairstyles #gender #woman #man #conundrum."