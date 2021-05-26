Sona Mohapatra records 'love letter' for Odisha as state battles Yaas

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra on Wednesday announced that she has recorded a new song dedicated to her home state of Odisha, which is battling the super cyclone Yaas. Sona recorded the song at home together with her composer husband Ram Sampath.

"Working on a song,a #LoveLetter for #Odisha. Recorded it with @RamSampathLive in our home & have put my heart, soul & all the positivity I could find in the universe into the rendition. Some of my band mates have played on it too, hoping 2release it asap! #OdishaFightsYaas #Prayer," Sona wrote on Twitter.