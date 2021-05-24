Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into 'Shut Up Sona' before pandemic

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Monday to open up on how all her savings went into making her documentary film "Shut Up Sona" just before the pandemic, and the ensuing lockdown has left her with no means of income.

"Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional.. making happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet travelling to places around the world & winning festivals. All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income," Sona tweeted.