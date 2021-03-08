Sona Mohapatra slams troll who call her and Taapsee Pannu 'militant feminists'

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said news reports and quotes by activists have taken "out of context" a query recently posed by the apex court to a rape accused "on marrying the victim", while emphasising that it always holds women with highest regard and respect. Taapsee and Sona had heavily criticised the Court's call.

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday slammed a troll who called her and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu militant feminists and said they were always at war with men.

"Please note all the militant feminists @taapsee @sonamohapatra who are always at war with men. 'Will you marry her' remark taken out of context to tarnish image of Supreme Court, says CJI Bobde," a troll tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Sona wrote: "That's a load of gobbledygook. There is no context in which this ‘question' is justified. None whatsoever. Nothing of the ‘clarification' makes sense either. Why is ‘marriage' any kind of solution in this situation, it isn't & if u don't get this, you are the moron."

Last week, during the bail hearing of the 23-year-old man accused of raping the minor, the bench had asked the accused: "Will you marry her?"

"Oh! My bad. Yes, that was indeed the question the SC judge asked yesterday. No matter what the context & BG was, the question & its implications are all kinds of wrong & disgusting," Sona had tweeted a few days ago reacting to the same.

"Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST!" Taapsee had tweeted reacting to the news.

