Sonakshi 'is all dressed up and nowhere to go'

In the snapshot, Sonakshi wears an off-shoulder, fitted embellished gown and completes her look with minimal make-up and soft beach curls. She urges people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha looks quite the diva in her new Instagram post on Saturday, but the lockdown-like situation owing to a resurgent spate of Covid means she is all dressed up with nowhere to go.

"All dressed up and nowhere to go #gharperaho (stay at home)," she wrote as caption.

Professionally, Sonakshi is gearing up for her next release, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

The film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Sonakshi recently announced her other upcoming project "Bulbul Tarang", which will have an OTT release.

She is also gearing up for her web series debut in "Fallen", which casts her as a cop.

--IANS

