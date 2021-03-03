Sonakshi Sinha announces next film 'Bulbul Tarang'

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her next project. The actress will be seen in Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release.

The actress posted a picture of herself where she is dressed in a blue salwaar kameez. She captioned the picture saying: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true.? thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew @tahirrajbhasin @reliance.entertainment #ShreeNarayanSingh #ArshadSayeed @sarkarshibasish."