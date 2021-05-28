Sonakshi Sinha: Current situation makes us think hard about climate change

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that it is important to value the environment we live in.

"We end up in the environment we create for ourselves, and we must make sure that it's beautiful. The current situation around us is making us think hard about climate change, and the kind of effect it has on our planet. As responsible individuals, if we make small sustainable changes to our daily routine then together, we can create a healthier environment to live in," she says.