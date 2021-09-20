Sonakshi Sinha debuts new hair look on social media

Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle and posted a glamorous picture of herself flaunting her new chopped hair.The actor posed efficiently for the lens while sporting an uber-cool vibrant t-shirt with skin tight jeans."New hair... who dis?" she captioned the post.Fans of the 'Dabangg' star chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons and messages appreciating the actor for the new look."Super look," one user wrote.Another wrote, "The most beautiful girl."Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Kakuda'. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. (ANI)