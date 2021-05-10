Sonakshi Sinha gets the jab, shares photo

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Monday took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention. The actress shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen getting the jab on her left arm.

The actress' post comes at a time when India is battling a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases are rising every day.

As per data revealed by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 states that accounted for 73.91 per cent new Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The data further shows that ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths, and Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

--IANS

abh/vnc