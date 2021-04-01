Sonakshi Sinha: My biggest critic has to be my mom

"My biggest critic has to be my mom and she has always been bang-on. Her inputs always help me get better and they matter a lot to me. She is extremely honest when she praises or criticises me," she told IANS.

Sonakshi is mostly happy with her performances.

"Most of the time, I'm happy with my work but sometimes I do feel I could have done something better or differently. But that's just human, I guess. What's important is that I always want to do something better than what I did last," she says.