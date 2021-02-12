Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.

On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of herself, writing: "Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter."

In the image, the actress is seen posing in the daylight by some red flowers, with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face.