Sonakshi Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai

The 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated. The snap features Sonakshi wearing a double face mask as she signalled a 'victory' sign to the camera."#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!," (Vaccine means victory) she wrote in the caption.Earlier in the day, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also took the vaccination jab as the drive opened up for those under 45.Sonakshi and the star couple are the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.India registered a total of 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. At present, there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)