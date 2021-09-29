Sonakshi Sinha shares her experience of working on music video of 'Mil Mahiya'

'Kinni Kinni Vaari' fame Raashi Sood has lent her voice to the song. The music video is directed by Amith Krishnan.Excited about the track, Sonakshi said, "When I heard Mil Mahiya for the first time, I knew I had to be a part of it! It's an amazing foot-tapping number that got me moving instantly and Raashi Sood has really sung it beautifully! I have seen Amith's work in Enjoy Enjaami and was looking forward to shooting the video with him! The entire team has really made this song one of their best. I'm sure the audience will enjoy this groovy number!"Raashi also expressed her happiness about getting an opportunity to work with Sonakshi."I think for this song, no one other than Sonakshi could have added this magic so well. Her hard work and humbleness not only has amused me but has motivated me to write more banger compositions," she said.Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonakshi will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. (ANI)