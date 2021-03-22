Sonakshi Sinha to pair with Chiranjeevi?

Buzz is that director Bobby has approached her for his new film with the megastar. The film will start rolling next year but he has already been finalizing the casting process.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was to debut opposite Balakrishna in one of his recent movies but she backed it off at the eleventh hour. Sonakshi, however, is said to have agreed to pair up with another senior star – Megastar Chiranjeevi.

But we must remember that Bobby-Chiranjeevi film will not hit the floors until 2021 summer. Chiranjeevi will have to complete the shoot of ‘Acharya’ and then the remake of ‘Lucifer’. He will also have to start working on director Meher Ramesh’s movie. He will be busy with three movies till March 2021. So, Sonakshi’s name is just a speculation.

Sonakshi Sinha shot to fame with ‘Dabangg’. She has had a good career for five or six years in Bollywood. But with flops piling, she lost the craze and is now struggling to gain new offers in Bollywood. So, Sonakshi is looking towards the South for better prospects.

