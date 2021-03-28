Sonakshi Sinha wraps shoot of Reema Kagti's 'Fallen'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Sunday to announce the wrap of her tentatively titled mini-series "Fallen". She also thanked director Reema Kagti for giving her the opportunity.

Sonakshi posted a series of pictures in a single post on Instagram.

In a long caption, she wrote: "As it comes to an end i dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we're calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness!"