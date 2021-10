Sonakshi, Sonu Nigam, Shaan to be special guests on Kapil Sharma show

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The upcoming Saturday and Sunday episodes of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will see the presence of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Beside that on the sets of the show will be Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Talat Aziz, Sameer Khan, Ash King, Kumar Taurani, and Shamir Tandon.

Joining Sonakshi later would be singer Raashi Sood. Engaging with the guests, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek will enliven the mood with their hilarious antics.