Sonal Chauhan to join the cast of F3?

Director Anil Ravipudi is adding more glamour touch to “F3”, the sequel to his blockbuster movie ‘F2’. The sequel features the original cast – Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen in the prime roles.
The film’s shoot has been put on hold as Venkatesh is busy shooting for ‘Drushyam 2’. Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi is said to have approached Sonal Chauhan to play a key role in the film.
Sonal is known for her roles in Telugu films that include ‘Legend’, ‘Size Zero’ and ‘Dictator’. It is not exactly known what role she would be essaying. The makers are also yet to confirm this news.
F3 is slated to hit the screens in August 2021.
