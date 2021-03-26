Sonal Chauhan to join the cast of F3?

Director Anil Ravipudi is adding more glamour touch to “F3”, the sequel to his blockbuster movie ‘F2’. The sequel features the original cast – Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen in the prime roles.

The film’s shoot has been put on hold as Venkatesh is busy shooting for ‘Drushyam 2’. Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi is said to have approached Sonal Chauhan to play a key role in the film.