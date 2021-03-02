Sonal Chauhan urges fans to nurture, protect love

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram on Tuesday to post about love and relationships, with a black and white picture of herself.

In the picture, Sonal sits on the bed and facing the camera. She captioned the post saying: "If love hunts you down , finds you , captures you ... Will you hold it tight ... nurture it? Protect it ? I hope you will... I hope you can."