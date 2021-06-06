Sonali Bendre shares lessons from her battle with cancer

Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared few lessons during her battle with the deadly disease."How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it... You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay," she wrote.Along with it, Sonali posted a collage of her two pictures. One image was taken when she was fighting against the disease, and the other image was captured after she got recovered.Reacting to the post, Sonali's close friend and actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan commented: "You are my warrior princess Sonzyy."Hrithik also applauded Sonali for her bravery.Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. (ANI)