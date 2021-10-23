  1. Sify.com
  4. Sonali Seygall, Priyank Sharma's new video 'Ishq Da Rog' is out

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021, 14:41:20hrs
Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actors Sonali Seygall and Priyank Sharma have come up with a new music video titled 'Ishq Da Rog'.

Priyank said: "Working on Ishq Da Rog was great. I have worked with A2R Films before, they are a dream team to work with. Their vision, execution is top-notch."

The love song 'Ishq Da Rog' is produced by Rahul Sharma and A2R Films.

Adding to that, Sonali mentioned, "I fell in love with the track the moment I heard it, it's beautiful. It has a story, a meaning and a message, something rare in today's time."

The song is out on Zee Music.

--IANS

aru/dc/sks/bg

