Sonali Sudan, Mayank Mishra recall how they shot for 'Just Married'

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Sonali Sudan, who was also seen in the movie 'Jalebi', will now be part of a web series 'Just Married'. She will be featuring along with Shivam Sharma and Mayank Mishra. Sonali says she accepted this offer because of its storyline and her character in the show.

Sonali shares: "When this show came to me, I instantly said yes because the script was really entertaining. We loved shooting it as well. Watch the show to see how I react when I get to know that my brother and my boyfriend have a different chemistry all together. I'm playing the protagonist in the show whose name is Neha and she is a college going girl."