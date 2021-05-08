Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja celebrate wedding anniversary, Rhea wishes on social media

Rhea shared two pictures of the couple and wrote about how they are her "favourite people". She also spoke about how they would have to make up for the last two years that they have not been able to celebrate together due to the pandemic.

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Sonam Kapoor's sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, took to Instagram on Saturday to wish the actress and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja on their third wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we've got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then. #everydayphenomenal," she says.

Sonam replied to her post and wrote: "Love you so so much rhee.. miss you".

Anand also wrote: "Rheee. Love you. Yes lots to make up! Soon".

Other celebrities replied to the post, too, and wished the couple.

"Happy anniversary @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja keep growing and keep spreading love," wrote Dia Mirza, while Amrita Arora wrote: "Happy anniversary."

