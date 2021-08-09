Sonam Kapoor give glimpse of dubbing session of her next project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Mumbai, shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for an upcoming project.



Sonam took to her Instagram story and shared her video from the dubbing studio. While showcasing the studio, Sonam in the end says, "Dubbing." The actor did not mention for which project she has been dubbing.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.

'Blind', the shoot for which kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The Bollywood adaptation is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)