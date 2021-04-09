Sonam Kapoor says she misses India, but cannot 'diss her new home at London'

The 'Neerja' star hopped on to her Instagram handle to share an adorable candid picture with her husband. The snap sees the much in love couple embracing love-hood by walking under an umbrella on the streets of London.Taking to the captions, Sonam expressed how much she misses her motherland but cannot return soon as she has realized that action of hers might diss her new home in London."I miss India so so much, and I've been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja," the one time National award-winning actor wrote.She also added the famous quote to her caption that reads- "A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else."The 'Khoobsurat' star who seems to have fallen in love with the city of dreams, further penned down a quote from the 19th-century American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, that describes the beauty of the city."The best bribe which London offers today to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts," the quote read.With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one lakh likes. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left multiple hearts and fire emoticons in awe of the post.Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind', the shoot for which kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.The Bollywood adaptation is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)