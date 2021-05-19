Sonam Kapoor sends virtual wishes to parents on their anniversary from London

London, May 19 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media and wished her parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, on their anniversary on Wednesday.

Sonam, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja, put up a series of pictures on Instagram.

She captioned the post as: "There's not a day that goes by where I'm not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could've hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you."