Sonam Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for 'soulmate' Rhea Kapoor

The 'Neerja' actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared some glam and goofy pictures with her sister Rhea, wishing her on the occasion.Lamenting over the fact that she was away from her sister on her birthday, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I've missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more."She added, "No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters "Even our phrasin' Sounds like it's coming from one Nobody's sweating When we're dueting Cause we're having such fun."The pictures that Sonam shared showed the two sisters enjoying each other's company. The first one featured the two fashion-forward sisters posing stylishly with intense expressions on their faces as they gaze into the camera. In the second picture, they can be seen posing for a photoshoot, with wide smiles on their faces as they stand with their hands wrapped around each other.While the third picture is a selfie of the two sisters draped in traditional attires, the fourth one shows a glamorously dressed-up Rhea sitting on a bed. The last picture of the duo is a frame of both the sisters dancing together while a DJ plays music beside them.Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film, 'AK vs AK', directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the film she played herself, starring alongside her father Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Other than that she recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming crime-thriller 'Blind'. (ANI)