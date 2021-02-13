Sonam Kapoor wraps up 'Blind'

Glasgow, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, Blind. She shared the update on Saturday on Instagram.

"It's a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh," she wrote alongside a boomerang.

The boomerang featured her with her team including the film's young director Shome Makhija. In the video, Sonam jumps with joy, clapperboard of the film in hand.