Song and Dance: Ribbhu Mehra says he enjoys doing music videos

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Ribbhu Mehra, who recently starred in music videos 'Naino ka Rona Jaye na!' and 'Jab se Tu mili hai', says he enjoys acting in music videos.

He says:" "As I'm a professional DJ, I feel connected to music. And I enjoy acting in music videos. As each new song brings me fresh vibes. It helps me to explore new places. I always look forward to shooting, which is a vacation in itself. You enjoy working and can give your best."