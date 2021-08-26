Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor to feature in Netflix's 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Actors Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor and Aahana Kumra are all set to entertain you with their new Netflix's series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'.



The upcoming project is an Indian adaptation of the popular French series 'Dix Pour Cent', produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. It is written by Abbas and Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali.

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' revolves around four savvy, street smart talent agents who "manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder".

Speaking more about the series, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, "We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy drama series that has a huge following on Netflix. Call My Agent: Bollywood is an Indian twist with a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast making it a delightful watch."

Ayush Mehra will also play the lead role in 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'. (ANI)

