Soni Razdan: Can't understand why 16-40 age group not getting vaccine first

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday tweeted that people belonging to the age group of 16 to 40 should get vaccinated for Covid-19 first, because they are the ones going out for work and other purposes.

"When it's really the 16 to 40 age group that's ‘socialising' going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can't understand why they aren't getting the vaccine first @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray," Razdan wrote.