Soni Razdan terms Alia 'Sunshine' on birthday, pens down hearwarming note

The 64-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous monochromatic picture of the birthday girl.Initiating the special birthday note for the 'Student Of The Year' actor with the quote of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, she wrote, "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds' Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ...""May it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror. Happy Birthday, Sunshine! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don't have a number for that (heart and gift emoticons)" she further added.Celebrity followers including Alia's rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 11 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.Many celebs also chimed into the comments section to extend birthday greetings for Alia.In awe of the heartfelt birthday wish, Dia Mirza left multiple heart emoticons, while fans couldn't stop themselves to extend wishes to her favourite star and left scores of cake and red heart emoticons and sent warm wishes.Earlier in the day, Alia's co-stars and friends from the industry including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and many others have taken to the social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for her. (ANI)