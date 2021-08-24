Soni Singh eyeing re-entry into 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Soni Singh, who is currently seen in 'Hero: Gayab Mode On', wants to re-enter the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan.

She says: "I did 'Bigg Boss' during its 8th season and got evicted almost after a month. That time I wasn't prepared much for the show. I was good to everyone and couldn't express myself or take a stand for myself. I was busy in making relations and was good to all. I want to re-enter the show and want to entertain my audience."