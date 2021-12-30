Soni Singh: Really excited to be in Goa and perform for event with Honey Singh as guest

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 8' contestant Soni Singh is all excited to be on the stage with rapper Honey Singh in Goa to welcome the New Year during an event.

The 'Hero: Gayab Mode On' actress says: "I'm really excited to be in Goa, and perform for an event in which Honey Singh is a guest. I'm thrilled with the fact that I will be on the same stage with the talented star welcoming 2022. I'm looking forward to it. I feel Almighty has some really best plans for me in the new year."