Sonia Aggarwal furious over unethical reports by the media!

A Kannada actress named Sonia Aggarwal was also arrested in this case. But many Tamil media houses had reported that popular Tamil actress Sonia Aggarwal of Kadhal Kondein and 7G Rainbow Colony fame got arrested in the drug case.

A furious Sonia took to her social media page to refute the rumors. The actress has also said that she is going to take legal against these media houses and journalists.

"Here my 2 cents for the media and for the journalist’s who doesn't bother to do their home work properly and is very eager to print and defame a person without any investigation…,whilst I am in Kerala shooting for my new project. P S - I will be taking appropriate legal action towards the concerned media houses and journalists for defamation and putting me and my family through this mental agony and shock caused by all the continuous calls and messages since morning", wrote Sonia Agarwal on Facebook.