Sonia Aggarwal, Vimala Raman come together for Tamil horror film

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Sonia Agarwal and Vimala Raman, two actresses who have been part of a number of critically acclaimed Tamil films, are now working together on a Tamil horror film that is being shot in the hilly regions of Kerala.

The film, which is being directed by Shijinlal S.S., has been titled 'Grandma' and is being produced by Jayaraj R. and Vinayaka Sunil on behalf of GMA Films.