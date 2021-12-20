Sonia Rathee explains why she said 'yes' to 'Decoupled'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Sonia Rathee, who was seen playing the character Rumi Desai in 'Broken But Beautiful 3' alongside late actor Siddharth Shukla, opens up on the reason for saying 'yes' to web series 'Decoupled'.

Sonia is seen in the web series alongside R. Madhavan.

Sonia shares: "Other than the fact I was getting the opportunity to work with such incredibly talented people, I believe it was the script for me as well. I finished reading the whole series in one sitting and found myself laughing out loud in places. If something can capture my attention for that long and keep me engaged, it has to be good".