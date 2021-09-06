Sonnalli Seygall: 'Dholna' is for those who missed dancing at weddings

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is soon to be seen in the upcoming music video 'Dholna', says in the last one year due to the pandemic the whole joy of dancing at weddings is missed. 'Dholna', sung by Sona Mohapatra, is a song that will bring back the spirit of life.

Sonnalli said, "The past one year has been a difficult one for all of us because of the pandemic and people who missed dancing at weddings will definitely love this peppy and vibrant track. I agreed to get on board the moment I heard the track. Sona has sung it beautifully and I had a great time dancing and shooting for the music video. I can't wait to see the audience's reactions."