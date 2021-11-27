Sonnalli Seygall shoots with Vardhan Puri and Siddhant Kapoor in London

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Jai Mummy Di', has started shooting for her new untitled film in London along with Vardhan Puri and Siddhant Kapoor.

Talking more about the romantic-horror film, Sonnalli said, "The character is different. This is the kind of script you fall in love within the first narration. I am shooting for it in London, where the scene is set. I am looking forward to working with the amazing cast."