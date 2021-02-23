'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turns 3: Nushrratt Bharucha recalls her 'first film to enter 100-cr club'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was released three years ago on this day. Actress Nushrratt Bharucha reecalls the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

"This film got a tremendous response from the audience, which is super fresh in my mind till now. It was my first film to enter the 100-crore club and I am just too grateful to have been part of it all. It was like a turning point of my career where I feel, I got the recognition that I had worked so hard for," she says.