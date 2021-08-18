Sonu Nigam offered his personal gym to Sahil Khattar

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Sahil Khattar says during the lockdown last year he had to go through a body transformation as preparation for a project. Since all the gyms were closed during the lockdown, singer Sonu Nigam offered the actor the use of his personal gym.

Sahil said "I had no idea how I was going to lose weight, because of the pandemic I had gained some. Being from a Punjabi family myself in the initial days like every other family, my mother also had started cooking different things every day. So, I indulged in a lot of Chole Bhature, Pakode, and all types of fried food.