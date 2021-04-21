Sonu Sood: Every needy should get Covid vaccine for free

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood feels the Covid preventive vaccine should be available to the needy for free, and there should be a cap on pricing.

"Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let's do business some other time," Sonu Sood tweeted on Wednesday.