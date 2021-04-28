Sonu Sood: Everyone please come forward, we need more helping hands

He posted a screen recording of his phone that shows the actor has been getting messages from people asking for help continuously. He says he is trying to help as many people as possible.

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram on Wednesday to urge more people to come forward and help those who are suffering due to Covid.

"The speed at which we get requests across the country. Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone...Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities," he wrote.

The actor tested Covid positive a while back, but was back to helping people as soon as he recovered from the virus.

Sonu was appointed brand ambassador of Punjab's Covid vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier this month. Last year, during lockdown, he helped thousands of migrants reach home safely. He also provided e-rickshaws to the unemployed.

