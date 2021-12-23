Sonu Sood goes into action mode with 'Fateh'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in to star in action thriller 'Fateh' directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

The film, touted to be inspired by real-life incidents, will see the actor pulling off high-octane action sequences in a cinematic universe.

Sonu, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop movie 'Simmba', said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."