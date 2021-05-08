Sonu Sood hails Sara Ali Khan as 'hero' after she donates to his foundation

"Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95," he wrote on Twitter.

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Sonu Sood on Saturday thanked Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his foundation. Sara had recently contributed to the Sood Charity Foundation for Covid-19 relief amid the second wave of the virus.

Earlier in the day, Sonu took to social media to post a note about the death of a young Covid patient named Bharti. A few days ago, Sonu had helped in airlifting the critically ill Bharti from Nagpur to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

"Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest In Power My Dear Bhrarti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though i never met you, you'll Always hold a very speacial place in my Heart. My condolences to her entire family, I'm going to meet them very soon. life is genuinely unfair at times. will miss you bharti," said Sonu in his Instagram note.

He captioned his post, "This world will always miss you."

