Sonu Sood pens emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Wednesday to write an emotional note for his late mother on her birth anniversary, thanking her for the life lessons she had taught him.

Sonu shared black and white photographs of his mother from her younger days on Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally and thank you for the lessons of life you have taught me. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again."