Sonu Sood says the 'biggest charity' today is to give jobs

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest that the biggest charity one can do in the present time is to give jobs to others.

"In today's time the biggest charity that you can do is give employment," Sonu Sood tweeted on Sunday.

The actor's tweet comes at a time when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has left a lot of people jobless since over a year now, who are struggling to make ends meet.